Wassell returns as Scotland chase third place

Scotland make three changes for their final Six Nations match away to Ireland as they chase a best finish since 2005.

Meryl Smith replaces the suspended Chloe Rollie at full-back, while winger Coreen Grant takes over from Rhona Lloyd, who is on Great Britain Sevens duty.

Lock Emma Wassell returns after missing the past two matches following the death of her mother, with Eva Donaldson dropping to the bench.

There are two uncapped players on the visitors' bench in wing Cieron Bell and centre Nicole Flynn.

If Scotland can hold on to third place in the table, it would guarantee a place at next year’s World Cup.

Ireland trail the Scots by two points with their sole success coming against Wales.

Scotland beat Italy 17-10 last weekend after opening the tournament with victory in Cardiff.

Scotland were 36-10 winners over the Irish in Edinburgh last year, but lost 15-14 in Belfast in 2022.

Scotland: Smith, Grant, Orr, Thomson, McGhie, Nelson, Mattinson; Wright, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, McMillan, Malcolm (capt), Stewart, Gallagher.

Replacements: Martin, Bartlett, Clarke, Donaldson, McLachlan, McDonald, Bell, Flynn.