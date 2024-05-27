Wassell extends contract at Loughborough Lightning

Emma Wassell has become the latest Scotland international to extend her contract at Loughborough Lightning, signing up for the next PWR season.

Loosehead prop Christine Belisle and Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm also penned extensions at the Leicestershire side last month.

Wassell, 29, joined Lightning in 2022 and has made 28 appearances for the club.

The Aberdeen-born forward won her 67th Scotland cap during the recent Six Nations, taking her to ninth in the country's all-time appearance list.

Speaking to Lighning's club website, Wassell said: “No matter how old you are, how many years you have played, being able to keep on continuously learn or push yourself to make yourself a wee bit uncomfortable, and that is to play the best rugby for Lightning but also internationally, it is hugely important that I can come back and I feel like I am still improving.”

Elsewhere in the PWR, Sale Sharks announced that loosehead prop Anne Young and openside flanker Rachel McLachlan will leave the club at the end of the season.