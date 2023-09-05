Wasps roll to 56-10 victory over Concord at Callaghan Stadium

Sep. 5—ATHENS — Concord University defeated Emory and Henry last season on a non-conference road trip to Selfe Stadium.

On Saturday, the Wasps turned the tables.

The Concord University football team was defeated 56-10 Saturday afternoon by Emory & Henry in the first game of the season at Callaghan Stadium in a non-conference contest.

The Mountain Lions (0-1) did not have an answer for the E&H defense that forced five turnovers on the afternoon.

The Wasps jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Concord was able to get on the board in the first half as freshman kicker Connor Mollohan connected on a 22-yard field goal with 1:12 remaining before halftime.

CU's defense created three negative plays out of the intermission, including a sack by sophomore defensive lineman Lance Blankenship. However, Concord was unable to take advantage on the next offensive possession as Emory & Henry scored the game's next touchdown with 2:34 remaining in the third.

On the ensuing CU possession, the Mountain Lions needed less than two minutes to drive 75 yards as senior quarterback Jack Mangel hooked up with senior wide receiver Kris Copeland on a 29-yard connection. Copeland accounted for 70 yards of the offense on the drive.

But, the momentum was halted as fourth quarter belonged to the Wasps as they racked up 28 points in the final period.

Copeland led all players in offense as he caught 11 passes for 147 yards and a score. Senior wide receiver Cayden Chamber reeled in four catches for 51 yards. Mangel threw for 275 yards on 23 completions.

Senior running back Thurlow Wilkins carried the ball 14 times for 69 yards.

On the defensive side, junior linebacker Jamari Smith finished with seven tackles. Freshman linebacker Brodee Rice tallied six tackles. Senior defensive lineman Haven Chapman had 2.5 tackles for loss.

The Mountain Lions have a short turnaround as they travel to Charleston 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the Mountain East Conference opener.