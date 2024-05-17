Wasps hire alum Jimmy Allen as head men’s basketball coach

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Emory & Henry men’s basketball program will be led by one of its former standouts in the 2024-25 season, the university announced on Friday.

Jimmy Allen, a 1993 graduate of the university, has accepted the position as the team’s head coach. Allen played for E&H from 1989-93 and helped play the program into four-consecutive NCAA Division III Tournaments.

He was inducted into the Emory & Henry Sports Hall of Fame back in 2008.

“I am incredibly excited and grateful to have to opportunity to come back to Emory & Henry,” Allen said in a university press release. “I want to thank President John Wells, Vice President Ryan Bowyer, Kyle Sensabaugh and Susan Ratliff for this opportunity. This is an exciting time as E&H has transitioned to Division II and an even more exciting time with the leadership at E&H.”

Allen spent last season as the associate head men’s basketball coach at the University of New Hampshire, after serving as Army West-Point’s head men’s basketball coach for the previous seven seasons.

The Black Knights went 59-57 during Allen’s tenure as the head man, receiving a postseason bid to the College Basketball Invitational in 2020-21.

Allen also served as head coach of Division III Averett University from 2004-10, winning three conference championships and making a trio of Division III Tournament appearances. He left the Cougars after compiling a 97-70 overall record.

Emory & Henry will officially introduce Allen as head coach during an introductory press conference sometime next week.

