'I wasn't trying to do that': Bartow's Rick Wilson races into the Polk County Hall of Fame

BARTOW — Rick Wilson has been inducted into several sports Hall of Fames. But to him, there was nothing like being inducted into the hometown sports Hall of Fame thanks to his experiences that transcended well beyond the confines of Polk County.

Wilson, a Bartow native who once was a NASCAR driver racing the likes of the late great Dale Earnhardt, and now a county commissioner in Polk County, was in his office handling county business before a colleague informed him that he got the nod to be inducted into the Polk County Sports Hall of Fame. To Wilson, everything had come full circle with a smear of emotions.

“It’s exciting. I never would have dreamed that something that I used to love to do and worked hard at, and as years went on that (this) stuff would turn into being inducted into the Hall of Fame, which I wasn’t trying to do that. I was just enjoying and loving what I was doing,” Wilson said. “When you have a passion for something like you should have and you work hard, that’s what it takes: a lot of hard work. (I) never would have dreamed it.”

But Wilson always had a passion for racing thanks to coming up in the era of the Hot rods that would traverse on the local streets.

Still, what really sparked interest for the notion of racing was his father, Coot Wilson, who made Wilson toil in the construction business, moving dirt in several phosphate mines.

This materialized into constructing several roads in Polk County. When Wilson was first given a 1965 Chevelle Chevrolet, he tinkered with it and had that passion to make the car even faster. He proceeded to take this car and drag race on the local streets before thinking it’s a better idea to race on official race tracks.

Wilson, who was a dominate football player at Bartow High making all-county and all-state teams, would go on to purchase an old car, put his drag motor in it and raced his stock car at Auburndale Speedway in the 1970s. He won his first-ever race there, which made him think that there isn’t anything that goes into racing. Eventually he found out that he couldn’t be more wrong with this assertion.

Eventually, Wilson built a cup car from the ground up, drove it to Daytona but didn’t qualify for the race. He would go on to head up north to Charlotte and qualified for a race thanks to the purchase of a Bush car.

It was in Charlotte where he met a lot of key people instrumental in the development of Wilson’s career, including A.J. Foyt who proved to be the impetus in Wilson’s driving career. Foyt is a former racing driver who was the first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500.

From there, a man out of Jacksonville wanted to purchase Wilson’s car for the ARCA race in Daytona. Wilson didn’t have the money at the time to race in the ARCA race, so a financial decision was made, and Wilson could still be a part of the crew for the ARCA race. At the last minute, though, the Charlotte man backed out because he couldn’t get a sponsorship, and this allowed Wilson to race at the ARCA race, and he eventually won this competition in 1984.

“When I won Daytona, that was a big deal. That really helped my career,” Wilson said.

Wilson then won races, often finishing in the top five. And this landed him a part-time NASCAR cup ride, which turned into full-time ride thanks to the sponsorship of Kodak Eastman, which lasted for four years.

“It was a new team. We were learning; we were all learning,” he said.

Wilson then competed for a sponsorship that owned Snickers and M&Ms, which lasted for a few years.

As he was getting up in age with a new family on the rise, NASCAR race driver Richard Petty – just before retirement -- picked Wilson to drive his No. 44 car for Petty Enterprises in 1993. Wilson drove it before retiring as well.

Wilson, 71, moved on from NASCAR in 1998 before returning in 2010, winning the Legends Race at Bristol Motor Speedway before racing one more time that year in the USA Racing Pro Cup series in which he finished 19th at Bristol. In all, Wilson racked up 23 top-ten finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series and two wins and 11 top-ten finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Known for his dramatic shoulder-to-shoulder second-place finish to Bill Elliot in the Pepsi Firecracker 400, Wilson would go on to amass $1.8 million in 15 years at all levels of NASCAR, according to Racing-Reference.info.

“You have good races, bad races, you want to put a lot of good ones together and win races. Everybody was a big family. Everybody helped everybody,” Wilson said.

Today, Wilson, who has a wife, Teresa Wilson and three grown children, Travis, Erin and Lori, doesn’t bask in the cascade of compliments every day. Rather, he plays golf and gives back by tending to county business as a commissioner. He also owns three businesses: a 1,000-acre cattle ranch in Bartow, the Ultimate Fitness Center and a wholesaler that sells bulldozers, Caterpillars, and tractors.

“Could not have done this without my wife and family support,” Wilson said.

While manning a family and three business, and of course, racing ever so often, he often hearkens back to his top moments.

At Talladega Superspeedway, every race car qualified thanks to running close to or north of 200 MPH, which is average speed.

Another moment was when Foyt offered Wilson a chance to drive an Indy car, but Wilson turned it down because he wanted to stay in NASCAR because of his exceptional team.

“It was a hard decision, but it was a good decision. I can still walk upright, and I don’t limp real bad. Most of those Indy car drivers do have a bad limp,” Wilson said as he chuckled.

But overall, Wilson said the top moment was the time he came up in NASCAR racing. As he was rising through the ranks, companies such as Eastman Kodak, Tide, and Procter & Gamble provided sponsorships that were really helpful, as these are the companies that helped racing become an even bigger sport thanks to television.

Racetracks went to being sold-out spectacles because of the popularity.

“We ran at Indy and there was 500,000 people there, and you go to Charlotte and some places like that, there was 200,000 people,” he said. “Standing around looking at all that makes the hair stand on your head. That was just amazing.”

What was also amazing is racing against the likes of Buddy Baker and Harry Gant, who put Wilson under their wings, which also springboarded his career, which comprised open-face helmets and no fresh air.

He even recalls racing against the late great Earnhardt every weekend, who he said was a shy person but let his racecar do the talking. Once TV sponsorships were in place, everyone in the NASCAR community spoke at a higher level on all levels.

