It wasn't pretty, but Michigan State basketball 'found a way to win' over Iowa
Michigan State basketball's Tyson Walker, Malik Hall and Joey Hauser speak the media after the 63-61 win over Iowa on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Michigan State beats Iowa 63-61
Malik Hall and Tyson Walker made significant plays to deliver Michigan State basketball a thrilling 63-61 home win Thursday night against Iowa.
"I would give up on my best commodity. You know what that is? My players. And the day they lose faith that I don't believe in them, your team changes."
MSU basketball hosts Iowa on Thursday-- here's what you need to know for this matchup between the Spartans and Hawkeyes
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch breaks down the Spartans' home matchup with Iowa on Thursday night and makes his prediction
