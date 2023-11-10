It wasn't perfect, but Rhode Island basketball did more than enough to cruise by Fairfield

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — These are the good problems to have.

Playing poorly with a 34-point lead. Missing 13 free throws and still winning by double digits. Committing 19 turnovers and collecting 21 assists regardless.

The University of Rhode Island didn’t have the luxury of approaching postgame video like this last season. There were major fixes needed, not a few nips and tucks.

And truthfully, even if Archie Miller had performed some fair impersonation of Dr. James Naismith, the talent in his locker room wasn’t there. Thursday night was a different story at the Ryan Center.

The Rams were explosive and ruthless early, burying Fairfield long before their slide to the final horn. This was a 93-80 victory that flattered the visitors — it was never that close.

Luis Kortright pushes the ball up the court against the Fairfield defense on Thursday night at the Ryan Center. He had 9 points in Rhode Island's 93-80 win.

“You set out to win the games – the objective is to win them – and you’ve got to be happy,” Miller said. “We had a lot of guys this week in tonight’s game who did more than they did the other night. I’m pleased with that.

“But we have to grow up a little bit as a group. We have to become a little bit more mature. I think that will help us as we go along down the line here.”

There is still significant growth to come with this team. With that in mind, Miller couldn’t be blamed for feeling encouraged about the current product. Jaden House exploded for 18 of his team-high 22 points in the opening 10 minutes. David Fuchs joined House as part of a five-man group in double figures, racking up 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“It’s still a work in progress,” Fuchs said. “We’re trying to stay mature the whole game.”

Easier said than done for a freshman like Fuchs, who is a grand total of two games into his college career. Fellow newcomer Cam Estevez added 10 points in just 14 minutes and 2022-23 redshirt Jeremy Foumena closed with 14 points and six rebounds. It was production across the board for a URI team that has scored more points in only three games since the start of the 2018-19 season.

Rhode Island center Jeremy Foumena slams the ball against Fairfield on Thursday night at the Ryan Center. He had 14 points and six rebounds in the win.

Some notes to think about going forward? They follow here.

Jaden House was on fire from the opening tip

He destroyed the Stags with a series of early 3-pointers and slashes to the rim. The transfer from High Point missed just one of his first eight shots and was on his way to a second 20-point effort in as many outings.

“There isn’t anything he did at his previous school that he will not be able to do here in our league,” Miller said. “I think part of that is evaluation of who he is, what does he want, how does he play.”

House averaged better than 17 points per game last season before entering the transfer portal. He assumed the primary perimeter scoring role held by Ishmael Leggett during a 9-22 slog. Leggett took a step into the ACC with Pittsburgh and the Rams identified House as a target early in the offseason.

“I think when you recruit in the portal you have to assume production is what you’re getting, or it’s a big swing and miss,” Miller said. “You have to study that portal. You have to do your research.”

Second doubles-double for David Fuchs

Fuchs notched a second double-double in a URI uniform. His first came in an exhibition victory over Assumption.

The late addition from the German professional ranks closed 6-for-9 from the field, dished out four assists and added three steals. His high-low work with Foumena against an undersized Fairfield lineup helped lead to 48 points in the paint.

“It’s everything for us,” Fuchs said. “If we get the ball to the paint it creates open looks. Easy buckets.”

The Rams recorded a lone 2-pointer in the game outside the dark blue shade. URI shot 56.8% from inside the arc and closed 9-for-21 from beyond it. That matched a season high in makes from last season and hinted at being able to score in a variety of ways.

The Rhode Island bench reacts on Thursday night against Fairfield.

“We can take good threes,” Miller said. “We should strive to shoot good, rhythm threes. We have good shooters. But I don’t think we’re hunting them. We’re hunting the paint.”

Cam Estevez rebounds from weak showing

Estevez was shut out in just six minutes against Central Connecticut, an 81-70 cruise.

He was more of a factor in this one with Always Wright in quick foul trouble. Wright totaled nine assists against the Blue Devils and caught the eye as a backcourt newcomers. It was Estevez on this night, who added three rebounds and committed a lone turnover.

“Cam and Connor (Dubsky) are going against Zek (Montgomery) and House every day in practice,” Miller said. “If that doesn’t get you ready – if you’re not thinking about being ready every day in practice – you're going to have a hard day.

“I think those guys are going to keep getting better.”

Luis Kortright goes in for a layup against Fairfield on Thursday night at the Ryan Center in Kingston. URI won, 93-80.

The Rams (2-0) feasted with Farfield (0-2) shorthanded and coming off an 89-70 loss at Boston College. New Bedford native and former Providence guard Brycen Goodine hit for 22 points, one of four Stags in double figures. Caleb Fields, Alexis Yetna and Birima Seck all sat due to undisclosed injuries.

FAIRFIELD (0-2): P.Smith 1-10 3-4 5, Floyd 4-13 3-4 11, Goodine 7-15 2-2 22, Bleechmore 6-12 9-10 24, Rogan 6-12 0-0 16, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Curtis 1-5 0-1 2. Totals 25-68 17-21 80. RHODE ISLAND (2-0): T.Brown 1-4 3-4 5, Fuchs 6-9 3-6 15, House 9-11 0-2 22, Kortright 4-11 1-3 9, Montgomery 3-7 4-6 11, Weston 2-2 0-0 5, Foumena 5-10 3-4 14, Estevez 4-6 0-0 10, Wright 0-2 1-2 1, Dubsky 0-3 1-2 1, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 16-29 93.

Halftime_Rhode Island 49-24. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 13-36 (Goodine 6-10, Rogan 4-6, Bleechmore 3-7, Curtis 0-4, P.Smith 0-4, Floyd 0-5), Rhode Island 9-21 (House 4-5, Estevez 2-4, Weston 1-1, Foumena 1-2, Montgomery 1-3, Fuchs 0-1, Kortright 0-1, Wright 0-1, Dubsky 0-3). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Fairfield 33 (Bleechmore 12), Rhode Island 44 (Fuchs 11). Assists_Fairfield 15 (Floyd 9), Rhode Island 21 (Fuchs, Foumena 4). Total Fouls_Fairfield 20, Rhode Island 21. A_4,155 (7,657).

