It wasn't perfect, but in the end Gerrit Cole delivered for the Yankees when they needed him most

This wasn’t art or dominance, even if it might have looked that way at the end when Gerrit Cole was howling over the high-octane strikeouts that capped his evening.

But Cole did just enough Monday night against the nemesis Rays, despite blowing two leads. The Yankees probably need to win each of Cole’s starts if they want to have some real say in this October and after clobbering Tampa Bay, 9-3, at Petco Park in San Diego, they are 2-0 in those games.

And, even with a scant 4-3 lead at the time, Aaron Boone got Cole out early enough that we can start speculating about whether the ace would start a potential Game 5 on three days' rest if this AL Division Series goes that far. It was part of a sharp night for the manager.

Cole, who allowed three runs, including two homers, tossed six innings and threw only 97 pitches. “A grind,” the ace called the outing. Chad Green pitched an overwhelming, scoreless seventh and Zack Britton blanked the Rays in the eighth.

Then the Yankees added insurance – Giancarlo Stanton grand slam, anyone? – and Boone did not have to use closer Aroldis Chapman for the ninth inning. That’s key because any pitch saved for an elite reliever could impact later games in this unique playoff format, which may force the Yankees to play five games in five days and, potentially, 12 in 13, including the next round.

With a compressed schedule, it’s perhaps more important than ever that a team’s top starter delivers, so the relievers can recharge. On the TBS broadcast, Ron Darling opined that Cole would have to have the kind of postseason that Stephen Strasburg had for the Nationals last year for the Yankees to thrive. Strasburg was the 2019 World Series MVP.

Cole was magnificent last week in his first playoff start as a Yankee and, though he was less so Monday, he helped change the conversation surrounding the series. No one was talking about how Tampa Bay won 8-of-10 during the season series between the teams.

“He had to work hard,” Boone said of Cole. “In the fifth inning, getting out of that jam, he really stepped on it and kind of emptied the tank in the sixth.

“I thought he made a lot of big pitches and grinded and set a good tone for us.”



It wasn’t all great, though. Since working with catcher Kyle Higashioka, Cole has tamed the home run beast that bedeviled him earlier in the season. But he gave up two homers Monday night, one to Randy Arozarena and the other to – who else? – Ji-Man Choi.

Choi, who entered Monday 8-for-12 against Cole, now has four career homers against the Yankees ace.

But while Cole squandered leads of 1-0 and 2-1, he didn’t collapse. In the fifth inning, he could have crumbled with the bases loaded, but he struck out Manuel Margot with 100-mph heat, letting out a scream afterward.

“It's fun,” Cole said. “Big pitch, big moment. Executed it perfectly. I'm glad, because I really got myself into a mess there.”

Higashioka gave him some help defensively, too. First, Higashioka made a masterful block with first and third in the fifth inning, saving a run. Later, with the bases loaded in the same frame, Higashioka was crossed up – he expected a fastball but Cole threw a curve – but Higashioka caught the ball.

“That goes to the backstop, could be a totally different ball game,” Cole said.

