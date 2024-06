'It wasn't just the results' - why St Pauli fans love Hurzeler

BBC Radio Sussex's Johnny Cantor has been catching up with Bundesliga 2 expert Matthew Karagich about potential new Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Hurzeler led St Pauli to the title in 2023-24 and Albion are locked in negotiations to secure him as the replacement for Roberto de Zerbi.

Karagich explains why the German boss is so popular with his current side's supporters.

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds