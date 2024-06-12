'I wasn't expecting it' - Wharton

[Getty Images]

England midfielder Adam Wharton says it was "surreal" to be selected for England's Euro 2024 squad.

The 20-year-old was confirmed in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man selection on Thursday, despite having only made his senior debut against Bosnia-Herzegovina three days earlier.

Wharton has impressed since signing Crystal Palace from Blackburn for £18m - with add-ons taking it to £22m - on 1 February this year.

He featured 16 times for the Eagles in the second part of the season and made three assists.

"It's a surreal feeling [to be called up]. Honestly I wasn't expecting it," said the midfielder in England's news conference on Wednesday.

"Obviously I have only just gone into the Premier League. It was more of a bonus if I did get in [the England squad] but I am absolutely delighted. I get to do what I love on the top stage - you can't beat it.

"I don't really think about it [being a 'pinch me' moment] too much - it's more football for me. It has gone really fast, I have really enjoyed the last six months and I just want to keep playing, getting better."

It has been a rapid rise for the Blackburn academy product. Having only made his England Under-21s debut in March after initially being called up to the England Under-20s, he now joins three Eagles' team-mates on the plane to Germany.

"It's hard really [to sum up the past two years]," added Wharton. "Just a dream come true.

"Every kid who grows up playing football wants to play in the Premier League, play for their country. I got to play for the team I supported to begin with, really enjoyed that and then it has continued since moving to the Premier League.

"Now I'm here. It's all been very fast but I wouldn't want it any other way."