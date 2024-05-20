'I wasn't expecting it at all': Brewers call up Bradley Blalock from Class AA Biloxi

MIAMI – The Milwaukee Brewers made a move to bring in a fresh arm at the outset of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Monday, and it was not a name many expected.

Bradley Blalock, a 23-year-old with only seven appearances above the advanced Class A level to his credit, was recalled from Class AA Biloxi a day before he was scheduled to make his eighth start of the season for the Shuckers.

Right-hander Thyago Vieira was designated for assignment to clear space for Blalock on the 26-man roster. Also, outfielder Joey Wiemer was reinstated from the injured list, with outfielder Chris Roller being optioned to Class AAA Nashville.

"I wasn't expecting it at all," the right-hander said. "The next step would have been Nashville. But I'm excited to come straight up from Biloxi and help the team win in any capacity I can."

Brewers got Bradley Blalock from Red Sox last August

Blalock was a 32nd-round pick of the Boston Red Sox out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, in 2019 but has just 49 professional outings (48 starts) to his credit due to the pandemic shutting down the minor leagues in 2020 and Tommy John surgery costing him all of 2022 and the early portion of 2023.

He was acquired last Aug. 1 in exchange for infielder Luis Urías.

At that time Blalock was viewed as something of a lottery ticket, a lower-tier prospect who if things broke right could eventually make it to the majors.

But he was added to Milwaukee's 40-man roster in the offseason, made it through spring training healthy and was pitching well enough at Biloxi – 3-1, 2.27 ERA, WHIP of 1.04 with 29 strikeouts in 35 ⅔ innings – to merit an opportunity ahead of a handful of other candidates.

"He hasn't pitched past Double-A, but we've had a lot of players this year that haven't played past Double-A (much) on our team," said manager Pat Murphy. "It gives us some length. We had to use to length guys yesterday and it gives us some security here as we move forward.

"We trust him. He's going to be in the zone. He's juiced up for this. Building up his length and putting up some good numbers at a really good level.

"If you can pitch in Double-A, that's a really good sign."

Blalock throws four-seam fastball, split-finger changeup, curve, sliders

Blaclock tied a season high by going six innings May 15 in his last start. He allowed four hits and a run, didn't issue a walk and struck out five.

"It's gone pretty well," Blalock said. "Had a couple rough outings at the beginning of May. But the last two starts we dialed it in a little bit better. We actually came up with a new grip for my slider and it's been playing really well, so hopefully that transitions and shows out there on the mound."

The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder throws a four-seam fastball, split-finger changeup, curveball and a couple of different sliders.

Now, he'll get a shot at using his arsenal to retire major-league hitters. Blalock is capable of providing length out of the bullpen as Murphy mentioned, but it'll be interesting to see if he might get a shot at starting as well.

"They believed in me when I got put on the 40-man last fall when I was Rule 5-eligible," Blalock said. "Didn't know when my time would come to be up here and help the team, but I'm excited about it now."

Thyago Vieira had velocity but was inconsistent

The 31-year-old Vieira, meanwhile, was an arm the Brewers didn't want to lose but his inconsistency and lack of minor-league options had painted them into a corner.

Despite throwing a fastball that hit triple digits, Vieira posted a 5.64 ERA and WHIP of 1.70 in 16 appearances. He also allowed six home runs in only 22 ⅓ innings.

"A special human, a special teammate," is how Murphy described Vieira. "It was very difficult (informing him). I didn't like that at all. We decided that was the best move. I'm sure someone will claim him, and he's got good baseball ahead of him."

