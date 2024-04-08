'I wasn't even born last time Ipswich beat us!' - More of your thoughts on derby day glory

[BBC]

We've got more of your views on a stirring East Anglian derby day win for Norwich City on Saturday:

J Crabb: Would absolutely love to meet Ipswich in the play-offs. It would be an effective 'bye' for NCFC. Ipswich bottle it every time they face us. 🙏🙏

Sophie: Nunez - take a bow! He's the new derby hero and I was so happy and relieved that we beat Ipswich! It was my first East Anglian derby and what an atmosphere and a brilliant match! Cue the singing... 15 years, 15 years... I wasn't even born last time Ipswich beat us!! OTBC 💛💚

Thomas - I’m proud of the boys for their determination and persistence. You could see from the beginning how they wanted to win the game. Even though the result was 1-0, there was intent from both sides throughout. It’s obviously a very helpful win as well as it keeps us in the play-off spot. OTBC!

Kevo - Brilliant result against the team from Suffolk. Man of the Match - Josh Sargent, kicked all over the place but still carried on.

15Years - I am so happy that we beat Ipswich and the tension is gone. I don’t want to play them in the play-offs. I’d honestly rather they went up automatically than we played them. As funny as their loss today is, I do respect their achievements this year, I wouldn’t be sad if they went up - they’ll go straight back down anyway.

Paul - Saturday meant everything to me, being a City fan. Yes it would be good to entertain a play-off spot, but the result today for me was worth more. Think we’ve helped mix up the automatic race and in doing so we’ve bolstered our own play-off hopes. Pivotal? Who knows, but the record goes on.

Kevin - After attending the Leicester City game, there was some trepidation about what would happen against Ipswich. Yellow fans deserved better and my word we got it yesterday. Talk about a twelfth man! OTBC.

Barry - A real gutsy performance from all the team - a credit to the manager and fans!

Peter - The first half with us hunting the ball and being dangerous around their box was brilliant. Every player played really well. Special call outs for Sam McCallum who defended fantastically, best game he's had as a defender, and of course the brilliant Marcelino Nunez. The best footballing midfielder we've had for a long while in his current role.