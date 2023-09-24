It wasn't easy or pretty. How Florida football held off the Charlotte 49ers

It wasn't easy or pretty, but Florida football found a way to extend its win streak to three games on Saturday night, holding off Charlotte 22-7 before 89,053 at The Swamp.

The Florida Gators (3-1, 1-0 SEC) needed another stout defensive performance to overcome offensive inconsistency. UF raced to an early 13-0 lead but led just 16-7 at halftime and 19-7 to start the fourth quarter.

New starting kicker Trey Smack played a large role in the outcome of the game, going 5 for 5 on field goal attempts. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz went 20 for 23 for 259 yards and 1 TD but was sacked three times.

It's the first three-game win streak for Florida since winning six in a row from Oct. 31-Dec. 5 2020.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win:

The Florida Gators were up and down in red zone

Florida scored a touchdown on its first trip in the red zone, with Mertz connecting with tight end Arlis Boardingham on a 6-yard TD pass to give the Gators an early 7-0 lead. But UF's next two red zone trips netted just six points. On a 3rd-and-1 from the Charlotte 8-yard line, Florida running back Trevor Etienne was stopped for no gain, and head coach Billy Napier opted for a Smack 27-yard field goal attempt rather than go for it in short yardage.

Smack made it to put Florida up 10-0. On the ensuing drive, Florida got inside the 20 again, but on 3rd and 7 from the Charlotte 9-yard line, Mertz was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled for just 4 yards. Smack then connected on a 23-yard field goal to give UF a 13-0 lead.

In the third quarter, Florida again settled for a 36-yard Smack field after failing to convert on a 3rd-and-3 play from the 17-yard line. Smack then made a 23-yard field goal with 2:28 left to finish off the game. Overall, Florida netted 19 points in five red zone trips.

Florida Gators defense keeps Charlotte in check

Florida held Charlotte to just 17 yards through the first 19 minutes of the game before surrendering a 75-yard TD drive, capped by 7-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jalen Jones, that cut UF's lead to 16-7. From there, the Florida defense shut Charlotte out. There were a few minor gaffes, including defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp jumping offsides on a 4th-and-1 play, but the Florida defense was disruptive, with 3 sacks and six tackles for loss.

A big night for Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

Pearsall had 6 catches for 104 yards, including a spectacular one-handed grab, as Florida attacked weaknesses in Charlotte's secondary in the first half. Pearsall caught all five of the targets thrown to him and netted 28 yards after the catch.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football takes on Charlotte 49ers