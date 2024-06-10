'It wasn't our day' - Exeter boss Appleby

Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says "it wasn't our day" after her side were knocked out of the Premiership Women's Rugby semi-finals by Gloucester-Hartpury.

Chiefs were crushed 50-19 by the reigning champions as they missed out on a place in the final for the first time in three years.

"Firstly, credit Gloucester-Hartpury who are a really good and well-drilled outfit, and they showed their class," Appleby told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's been a tough season. Our group has shown massive resilience in terms of everything we've had to fight for - and it really has been a fight - for nine months.

"We came off second best against one of the best teams in the competition.

"We'll keep going because that's what we're here for, and sometimes in sport it's not your day, and today, wasn't our day."