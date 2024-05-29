Who wasn’t seen at OTAs on Tuesday for the Cardinals?

The Arizona Cardinals took the field on Tuesday to start the second week of voluntary OTAs. Attendance was good but four players were not seen on the field, which could mean a number of things.

Per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, four players not seen were veteran offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum and Elijah Wilkinson, linebacker Victor Dimukeje and rookie linebacker Xavier Thomas.

This part of the offseason is still voluntary, so there is no reason to be alarmed. However, it could be because of injuries.

Beachum is a longtime vet so he might have taken an extra day with the holiday weekend, or he is nursing some sort of injury.

The same could be said for Wilkinson, entering his eighth season.

Dimukeje, a younger player, and Thomas, drafted in the fifth round this year, are more likely resting because of injuries.

We can only speculate, as the team generally will not talk about injuries until it has to, and that is during the regular season.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire