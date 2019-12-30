I wasn't ready to celebrate anything - 49ers coach Shanahan explains muted response to Greenlaw's tackle

Kyle Shanahan said the ghosts of playing the Atlanta Falcons a fortnight ago were at the forefront of his mind as the San Francisco 49ers defeated fierce rivals the Seattle Hawhawks in dramatic circumstances.

The 49ers ran out 26-21 victors at CenturyLink Field to clinch the NFC West division, a first-round bye, the number one seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

However, while general manager John Lynch sprinted on the field to celebrate rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw holding up Jacob Hollister just a couple of inches from the goalline on fourth down, head coach Shanahan cut a far more reserved figure.

Shanahan explained the memories of their December 15 defeat to the Falcons, in which a similar incident went their way before being overturned on review, was still fresh in his mind.

"I wasn't ready to celebrate anything," Shanahan, whose team finished 13-3 in the regular season, told reporters.

"[The Atlanta game] kind of ruined my celebration, to tell you the truth. I wanted to wait until I saw it on the scoreboard."

Victory completes an impressive turnaround for the 49ers, who missed out on the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons and endured a torrid 4-12 campaign last time around.

"We worked for this all year," Shanahan added. "That's always the goal going in, just to get in the tournament.

"To get in there with the number one seed feels very good. We were going to be ready to deal with whatever we had to tomorrow, whether if we had to go play three games, but I know we're much happier that we can stay at home now when you're two games away from the big one.

"We're going to enjoy this bye week, but I'm very proud of the guys. We've had to win a lot of different ways this year. I keep feeling like we've done it every way possible and then we find [another] way to do it."

The 49ers had not won in Seattle since December 2011 and Sunday's game was often on a knife edge.

Seattle went scoreless in the first half but the Niners responded impressively when met with a much more cohesive offense in the second.

"This whole season has been complementary football between our offense, defense and special teams, and tonight was no different," quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said.

"They'd step up and make a huge play, we'd step up and make a huge play. It was just everyone stepping up when their number was called."