Washington's Week 2 loss stings, but Terry McLaurin is still really good

The Washington Football Team offense is very fortunate to have Terry McLaurin. It's just a shame there can only be one of him on the unit.

Much like it was for a lot of Sundays and Mondays during the 2019 season, McLaurin's play was a major positive among an ocean of negatives for the Burgundy and Gold in Week 2.

The second-year wideout finished with seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown during Washington's disappointing 30-15 loss at Arizona. His score was especially impressive, as he hauled in a slant pass from Dwayne Haskins and zoomed (with his feet, not his laptop) through the secondary for six:

The matchup marked McLaurin's 16th career pro appearance — he missed two contests as a rookie — and his fourth career 100-yard output. That's a solid ratio for No. 17, especially considering his quarterbacks have been uneven and he's yet to see a true No. 2 threat line up across from him.

There are giant questions throughout the offense. Haskins' performance so far in 2020 has been questionable, his offensive line has had serious trouble keeping him upright and the running game hasn't clicked much.

McLaurin, however, can't be questioned. Watching him, even in defeat, is a fun experience. Hopefully, his standout stat lines can start being featured in more victories going forward.