Washington's Wayne Taulapapa joins Pac-12 Networks after standout performance vs. Colorado

Casey Thompson chose to participate in Nebraska's Senior Day on Saturday by walking onto the field for recognition at Memorial Stadium. After the Huskers' game against Wisconsin – a 15-14 loss to the Badgers – Thompson explained his decision to walk during the pregame ceremony. “With the season still going on and with a lot of uncertainty right now, I just thought it was best to go ahead and walk on Senior Day, then just take my time after the season to take my time to evaluate everything, see where my head is at and see what the situation is and everything going on around me," Thompson said.