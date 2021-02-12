Washington's Top 10 plays of the season: Young and Sweat's big TDs

Ryan Homler
·3 min read
Washington's Top 10 plays of the season: Young and Sweat's big TDs

With the 2020 NFL season now in the books, it's time for teams to look ahead to the next one. At the same time, however, it's also a good period to reflect on the campaign that was.

For the Washington Football Team, it was one filled with ups and downs and plenty of highlights. Here at NBC Sports Washington, we'll take this week to revisit the Top 10 plays of the season.

Here's a look at plays No. 2 and No. 2

No. 2: Montez Sweat TD vs. Cowboys

Washington was already on its way to a Thanksgiving Day win vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Antonio Gibson had just gashed the defense for another touchdown to make it 34-16 with just three minutes left.

However, Washington wasn't done just yet.

On Dallas' first play from scrimmage the next drive, Montez Sweat jumped in front of a pass from Andy Dalton, catching it and swatting it at the same time. From there, it was open field to a defensive touchdown that sent Washington's defense and sideline into a party scene.

Sweat's touchdown didn't win Washington the game but it was huge in terms of momentum. It was the icing on the cake of a beatdown of a division rival in front of a national audience. It was a message to the league that this defense was for real. It was a sign that Sweat was truly growing as a defender.

For Washington, it was an incredible play that marked the beginning of a rather fun run to a playoff appearance.

No. 1: Chase Young fumble TD vs. 49ers

Against the 49ers, Washington found itself down 7-6 near the end of the first half and struggling to do anything on offense. It was going to need a jolt and momentum switch immediately.

As he did so many times this season, Chase Young was the guy for the job.

A collection of Washington players brought quarterback Nick Mullens down and knocked the ball loose. Young wasn't involved initially, but he quickly found the ball, scooped it up and took it 47 yards to the house for a touchdown.

The play had everyone going crazy, including Young's mother. Though the ball protection could have been better, Young explained that he had to carry the ball that way because he was getting tired toward the end of his run. Since he scored, we'll allow it.

It was a banner day for Young, as he recorded a sack, forced fumble and touchdown during the contest. A performance that signified he was deserving of being the Defensive Rookie of the Year

Washington's season was full of bright moments, but the play of Young was truly at the top. So it makes sense that his best highlight of the year comes in as the top play of the season. 

More Top Plays

10-9: Alex Smith returns

8-7: McLaurin's tackle, Sweat and Bostic seal win vs. Steelers

6-5: Young lays boom, Curl's big pick 6

4-3: Heinicke magic, Sims' clutch grab

