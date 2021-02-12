Washington's Top 10 plays of the season: Young and Sweat's big TDs
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Washington's Top 10 plays of the season: Young and Sweat's big TDs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
With the 2020 NFL season now in the books, it's time for teams to look ahead to the next one. At the same time, however, it's also a good period to reflect on the campaign that was.
For the Washington Football Team, it was one filled with ups and downs and plenty of highlights. Here at NBC Sports Washington, we'll take this week to revisit the Top 10 plays of the season.
Here's a look at plays No. 2 and No. 2
No. 2: Montez Sweat TD vs. Cowboys
Washington was already on its way to a Thanksgiving Day win vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Antonio Gibson had just gashed the defense for another touchdown to make it 34-16 with just three minutes left.
However, Washington wasn't done just yet.
On Dallas' first play from scrimmage the next drive, Montez Sweat jumped in front of a pass from Andy Dalton, catching it and swatting it at the same time. From there, it was open field to a defensive touchdown that sent Washington's defense and sideline into a party scene.
Montez Sweat earned his highest career single-game grade on Thanksgiving!
🦃 92.1 Overall
🍗 91.7 Pass Rush
🍖 76.4 Run Defense
(📹 via @WashingtonNFL)pic.twitter.com/abFtwy7qPG
— PFF Washington (@PFF_Washington) November 27, 2020
Sweat's touchdown didn't win Washington the game but it was huge in terms of momentum. It was the icing on the cake of a beatdown of a division rival in front of a national audience. It was a message to the league that this defense was for real. It was a sign that Sweat was truly growing as a defender.
For Washington, it was an incredible play that marked the beginning of a rather fun run to a playoff appearance.
Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast
No. 1: Chase Young fumble TD vs. 49ers
Against the 49ers, Washington found itself down 7-6 near the end of the first half and struggling to do anything on offense. It was going to need a jolt and momentum switch immediately.
As he did so many times this season, Chase Young was the guy for the job.
A collection of Washington players brought quarterback Nick Mullens down and knocked the ball loose. Young wasn't involved initially, but he quickly found the ball, scooped it up and took it 47 yards to the house for a touchdown.
CHASE YOUNG TD 🤯
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/v7RR0ylltL
— ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2020
The play had everyone going crazy, including Young's mother. Though the ball protection could have been better, Young explained that he had to carry the ball that way because he was getting tired toward the end of his run. Since he scored, we'll allow it.
It was a banner day for Young, as he recorded a sack, forced fumble and touchdown during the contest. A performance that signified he was deserving of being the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Washington's season was full of bright moments, but the play of Young was truly at the top. So it makes sense that his best highlight of the year comes in as the top play of the season.
More Top Plays
8-7: McLaurin's tackle, Sweat and Bostic seal win vs. Steelers
6-5: Young lays boom, Curl's big pick 6