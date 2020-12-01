Washington's Thanksgiving win over Dallas was most-watched NFL game in 2020

Washington-Dallas on Thanksgiving was most-watched game in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL's television audience for its annual Thanksgiving slate usually draws lots of eyeballs. This year was no different, as the Washington Football Team's blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Turkey Day was the most-watched NFL game of the 2020 season so far.

Washington's win in Dallas drew in 30.333 million viewers on FOX, according to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.

The streaming numbers for Washington-Dallas -- 562,623 viewers on an average-minute basis -- were the most ever for any Thanksgiving telecast on FOX.

The Burgundy and Gold's Thanksgiving blowout over Dallas, a 41-16 victory, was Washington's best and most complete game of the 2020 season. The victory also bolted Washington into a tie for first place in the NFC East.