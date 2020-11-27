What Washington's Thanksgiving win means for the Giants in the NFC East race

Giants celebrate Jones TD vs PHI

The Washington Football Team took over first place in the NFC East division race on Thanksgiving. But after Sunday, the Giants could hold the top spot.

With a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Giants and Washington would both have a 4-7 record, but the Giants own the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series over Washington.

That would be the latest Big Blue has been in first place in the division since after Week 12 of the 2012 season.

Of course, there could be a third lead-change after Monday night. The 3-6-1 Philadelphia Eagles could jump both New York and Washington with a win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants would then drop to second in the division by a half-game and would no longer control their own destiny, as they have faced Philly twice already, going 1-1.

However, luckily for the Giants, the Eagles face the aforementioned Seahawks, Green Bay, New Orleans, and Arizona in their next four games, while Washington has to face the 10-0 Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 13. If the presumably heavy-underdog Washington falls, the Giants would still be in decent shape, even if they lose to Seattle that week.

However, the Giants do not control their own destiny. They need Philly to lose. But obviously, that is likely, given that their next four opponents are all well over .500

With the Eagles' tough schedule coming up, owning the tiebreaker over Washington, and the Cowboys continuing to fall rapidly, the Giants are enjoying their holiday weekend right now.