Washington's Terrell Brown Jr. named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week for second time
Washington's Terrell Brown Jr. was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Jan. 31. Brown averaged 28.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting (20-40), 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals to lift the Huskies to 6-3 in league play with a home sweep of the Mountain schools.