Washington's Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin injured with Eagles up next

Washington Football Team dealing with key injuries with Eagles up next

With the Eagles up next, the Washington Football Team lost its starting quarterback and leading receiver during its loss to the Cowboys Sunday.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who has started the last 13 games since Ryan Fitzpatrick got hurt just 16 snaps into the season, and Terry McLaurin, who has twice as many receiving yards as anybody else on Washington's roster, both got hurt in the second half of Washington's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys Sunday in Landover, Md.

Heinicke suffered a knee injury when he was sacked by Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore early in the fourth quarter and did not return.

"It doesn't look that bad, but we'll wait till he gets examined," Washington coach Ron Rivera said postgame at FedEx Field.

McLaurin suffered a concussion on an incomplete pass on a 3rd-and-5 early in the third quarter, and he did not return either. Rivera said he's in the protocol.

Heinicke went into the Dallas game with a 92.1 passer rating, 68 percent completion percentage and 6-5 record, including four straight wins. But he struggled before getting hurt, completing 11 of 25 passes for 122 yards with one INT and one TD and also losing a fumble that turned into a touchdown.

He was replaced by Kyle Allen, a one-time undrafted free agent out of Houston.

Allen went 4-for-9 for 53 yards in relief of Heinicke. He's started 17 games in his career, the first 13 in 2018 and 2019 when he played for Rivera in Carolina, then four more for Washington last year.

In 20 career games, Allen has completed 63 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and an 84.1 passer rating. He's 7-10 in his 17 career starts and 1-3 with Washington. He's never faced the Eagles.

Whoever quarterbacks Washington next week could be missing Washington's best weapon in McLaurin, who leads Washington with 61 catches, 808 yards and five touchdowns. He didn't catch a pass before he got hurt Sunday, the first time in his three-year career he had no receptions.

McLaurin, who was available when the Eagles drafted J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, had 87 catches for 1,118 yards last year. He has 22 catches for 356 yards and three TDs in four career games against the Eagles. That's the 5th-most yards ever against the Eagles by a player in his first two seasons.

Adam Humphries (33-for-341) and one-time Eagle DeAndre Carter (21-for-279) are the only other Washington receivers with 100 receiving yards this year.

