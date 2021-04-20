Washington's season-long win total is set at 8. Will team go over or under?

WFT's season win total is set at 8. Will they go over or under? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

PointsBet Sportsbook recently released its season-long win totals for every NFL team ahead of the 2021 season, and the Washington Football Team's number is currently sitting at 8.

Now, if you want to go over the 8, you're going to have to pay some juice because you're getting it at -130; that means you'd have to put down $130 to win $100. The under, meanwhile, is +110, so if you offer up $100 and it hits, you'll earn $110.

Even with the worse odds, that over is looking pretty tasty, huh?

Last year, Washington won seven contests despite all of the following bumps:

A disorganized offseason that basically kept a totally new coaching staff from meeting its players in person until training camp

The head coach having to deal with cancer beginning in training camp

The opposite of stability at quarterback, with the best option proving to be a guy who could barely move

An offense that featured Terry McLaurin at receiver and... yep, he was about the only receiver worth caring about

So, the hope is that, in 2021, the offseason will be smoother (and, regardless of that, the staff is at least more familiar with the roster), Ron Rivera will be able to fully commit himself to his job, Ryan Fitzpatrick (or a star rookie?!?!?) can secure the gig under center and that QB will have a lot more reputable players to target.

Plus, the Burgundy and Gold will get an extra shot at picking up a victory thanks to the new 17-game schedule that's about to make its debut.

And, lastly, if you grab the over right now, you could soon be in a sweet position if, say, Washington aces the draft to close out this month and PointsBet is compelled to increase it to 8.5 or even 9 later on. There is something to being an early bird at this betting buffet.

What's not to like?

Well, a few things.

Rivera and Washington deserve loads of credit for dealing with all of the unfair hands they were dealt in 2020, but at the same time, they also benefitted from a comically bad NFC East that featured a Dak Prescott-less Cowboys and an Eagles squad that handed away a win in Week 17 (then there was that weirdly unbeatable Giants group).

There's virtually no way the division is that shoddy again.

Also, Washington's slate of opponents appears stacked.

Yes, some dates that look difficult in the spring won't prove to be as daunting in the fall and winter, but still, having to face off with the Bucs, the Chiefs, the Packers, the Seahawks, the Chargers and the Saints is far from ideal. As for that extra game, Rivera's club picked up a trip to Buffalo to battle the Bills. Oops.

Therefore, Washington's going to have to grind to go over the benchmark that PointsBet laid out for it — yet even so, the over is appealing.

Pouncing on the over as soon as possible allows you to be a winner if the team posts a record that's above .500, and even if they go 8-9, you push and get your cash back.

The schedule is definitely worrisome, but Washington's offense ought to be much more potent if everyone's healthy, and if they're able to find an impact linebacker in the draft, the defense will have stars at all three levels.

By the way: If you're feeling extra sassy about the direction of the franchise, Washington's Super Bowl odds, per PointsBet, are +6000. Hey, just making you aware of such things!

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet