Washington's Rome Odunze makes amazing one-handed touchdown catch in Apple Cup

Reuters

Statscan also noted societal stresses it said had been caused by lockdowns linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian rate has gradually declined since its last recent peak in 1991 of 2.69 homicides per 100,000 population. "While homicide continues to be a relatively rare occurrence, representing less than 0.2% of all violent crimes in Canada in 2020, homicide rates are considered benchmarks for levels of violence," Statscan said in a commentary.