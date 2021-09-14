Washington's playoff odds take a hit following Ryan Fitzpatrick injury

WFT's playoff odds take a hit following Fitzpatrick injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team was dealt a huge blow two quarters into their 2021 season when Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip subluxation.

Fitzpatrick, who was in line to be Washington's unquestioned starting quarterback this year, will now reportedly spend the next six to eight weeks recovering. This will make life much more difficult on the Washington offense, and their futures odds reflect that challenge.

Washington's odds at winning the division, the NFC and ultimately the Super Bowl, got longer following Fitzpatrick's injury according to PointsBet sportsbook.

Washington Football Team futures odds before/after Fitzpatrick injury | PointsBet

To win the NFC East: +220 to +275

To win the NFC: +2200 to +2500

To win the Super Bowl: +5000 to +6600

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, so when you're without your starter for an extended time, you won't get picked to win many of those games.

While Fitzpatrick is out it'll be up to Taylor Heinicke to keep Washington in the mix in the NFC East. He hasn't made a regular-season start since 2018, but the 28-year-old dazzled in his first playoff start against the Buccaneers. Heinicke threw for over 300 yards and a touchdown while running one in as well, nearly knocking off the eventual Super Bowl champions.

His first test will come in the form of the New York Giants on a short week. They kick off Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. from FedEx Field.