Washington's playoff loss was one of few times Tom Brady gave pregame speech

WFT game was one of few times Brady gave Bucs a pregame speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ahead of Tom Brady's seventh Super Bowl victory, the 43-year-old quarterback delivered a chilling pregame speech centered around honoring your family with a legacy that can only come from ending up on the winning side to fire up his Tampa Bay teammates.

After the Buccaneers pass rush disrupted the Chiefs all night and didn't allow a touchdown while the offense posted 31 points, it's safe to say that pregame speech worked.

"When he gave that speech, that's when it really kinda hit me," rookie cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting told the Pat McAfee Show. "It really hit that if we win that game, I'm forever going to be a Super Bowl champion."

Other than the big game, however, Brady isn't typically the one to step up in the locker room to give a rousing speech like the glorified ones in movies like "Friday Night Lights" or "Any Given Sunday." No, Brady does his talking on the field.

But there was one game that Brady did deliver another pregame speech.

"Tom doesn't normally give speeches often. I want to say he gave one in one of the playoff games, I think it was Washington," Murphy-Bunting said. "It was a little smaller, lighter. It wasn't too intense. Then he kind of chilled out throughout the other games. This past game, he was locked in. He was intense."

Washington's Wild Card loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Bucs proved to be Brady's biggest test in the postseason in his 21st year in the NFL. Perhaps it was the playoff jitters, or even making sure Tampa Bay didn't overlook the 7-9 NFC East title holders. Still, it's noteworthy that Brady didn't feel the need to speak up against the Saints and Packers.