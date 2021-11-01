Washington's Peyton Henry named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 9
Peyton Henry was a perfect 4-for-4 in field goal attempts in Washington football's 20-13 win over Stanford on October 30th, earning the junior place kicker Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, honors for Week 9. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.