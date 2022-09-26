Washington's Peyton Henry earns Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, after making 4 field goals
Washington kicker Peyton Henry was named Pac-12 Special Teams of the Week, presented by Nextiva, after making all four of his field-goal attempts, as well as four PATs, to account for 16 points as the Huskies beat Stanford, 40-22. Henry, the Pac-12's leading scorer, connected on field goals of 35, 47, 32 and 26 yards, tying his career high for field goals in a game. The 47-yard was the second-longest made field goal of his career.