Washington's offense vs. Rams was historically inefficient originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington's Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams will forever be known as the game Alex Smith made his return to the NFL.

Smith's comeback is nothing short of remarkable. But besides his actual return to the field, there's not much for the QB or the rest of the Burgundy and Gold offense to be proud of.

In the 30-10 loss to the Rams, Smith was sacked six times. Starting quarterback Kyle Allen was taken down twice in the backfield before exiting the game in the second quarter, too. Simply put, the Rams defensive front had its way with Washington all afternoon long.

For the game, Washington's offense mustered just 108 total yards from scrimmage. The team had -6 total yards in the second half. That won't get it done on any level of football, let alone the highest stage of the sport.

What makes Washington's offensive woes even harder to digest is how many plays the group still got the chance to run. In the loss, Washington ran a total of 52 plays, averaging just 2.077 yards per play.

According to Pro Football Reference, that yards-per-play metric is the worst by any team since...the 2018 Washington Football Team in a Week 17 loss to the Eagles.

Before these two matchups, no team had averaged fewer yards-per-play over the course of the game since the Miami Dolphins in 2013.

Entering the game, Washington made a major change on offense, inserting Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback and relegating second-year pro Dwayne Haskins to third-string. Haskins was coming off his first-ever 300-yard passing game, but head coach Ron Rivera wanted Allen in there based on his knowledge of the system.

Allen led one promising drive for Washington in the first half before exiting the game late in the second quarter. Smith had little success running the team's offense all afternoon.

Rivera said Sunday he's sticking with Allen as his starter, confident the third-year QB will be able to run the offense the way he and offensive coordinator Scott Turner want it.

Well, at least in Allen's defense, the unit can't be any worse than it was Sunday, right?