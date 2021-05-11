How Washington's NFC East and Super Bowl odds would change with Aaron Rodgers

How Aaron Rodgers would change WFT's division, Super Bowl odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

How do you like your statements? Obvious? Beyond obvious, actually?

If so, then you've come to the right story, because the next sentence is as 'OH REALLY, YA DON'T SAY!' as it gets.

If the Washington Football Team acquired Aaron Rodgers in a swap with the Packers, then their odds of winning the division, winning the conference and winning the Super Bowl would all increase.

Hopefully your brain is still intact after that eye-opening, mind-melting revelation.

How much would they change, however? That's a question that NBC Sports Washington's Mitch Tischler posed to the sportsbook PointsBet, and PointsBet was happy to respond with that info.

Before getting to their answer, though, here is where the Burgundy and Gold currently stands, sans Rodgers:

+260 to capture NFC East title (second behind Dallas)

+2200 to represent NFC in the Super Bowl

+5000 to win the Super Bowl

And here is how much Rodgers' presence would (hypothetically) impact their 2021 outlook:

-150 to capture NFC East title (obviously, that'd make them the favorite)

Somewhere between +750 and +1000 to represent NFC in the Super Bowl

Somewhere between +1500 and +2000 to win the Super Bowl

So, the franchise's odds would take a significant leap inside the division, and the club would also become much less of a long shot when it comes to doing damage deep in the playoffs.

Again, that's about as surprising as Russell Westbrook recording a triple double these days, but still, those numbers aren't just (hypothetically) bumping up a tad; they're reaching heights that this organization hasn't experienced in years and years and years.

Trading for Rodgers would be costly. He's not as lovable as Ryan Fitzpatrick. He may only have three or so top-notch seasons left before he begins to fade.

Yet, as PointsBet demonstrated in their answer, he'd also instantly transform Washington's prospects, and if you're against the team making a play for him, well, please stop being against the team making a play for him.

