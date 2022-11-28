Washington's Michael Penix Jr. wins third Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Penix led the Huskies to an Apple Cup, finishing the game 25-for-43 for 484 yards, three touchdowns passes and one interception, while rushing for 34 yards and two touchdowns on two carries (a 30-yard TD and a 4-yard TD). Penix's 484 yards were second-most in UW history, second only to his 516 earlier this year vs. Arizona.