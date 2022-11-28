Washington's Michael Penix Jr. wins third Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Reuters

The social unrest flaring up across China - and how Beijing responds to it - remains front and center for Asian markets, suggesting the sentiment driving trading on Tuesday will again be negative. Just to compound investors' caution, two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday reiterated their conviction that monetary policy must be tightened further and kept at restrictive levels for some time yet in order to get inflation under control. Let's start with China, where the protests against strict zero-COVID policy and restrictions on freedoms are spreading.