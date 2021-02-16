Washington's Marcus Tsohonis after his Apple Cup game-winner: 'We can compete with anyone in this league'
Pac-12 Networks' Greg Heister and Dan Dickau follow-up with sophomore guard Marcus Tsohonis after Washington men's basketball defeated Washington State 65-63 on Monday, Feb. 15 in Pullman. Tsohonis scored a career-high 29 points against the Cougars, including the game-winning floater with 2.4 seconds remaining on the game clock to help the Huskies snap a three-game losing streak to the Cougars.