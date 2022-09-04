Washington's new-look offense on display in 45-20 win over Kent State
Michael Penix Jr. threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns in his Washington debut as the Huskies defeated Kent State 45-20 to begin the Kalen DeBoer era.
Oregon State football beat Boise State at Reser Stadium in its season opener by a 34-17 score. The Beaver defense forced five turnovers and quarterback Chance Nolan completed 12 of 21 passes for 242 yards and a pair of scores. His touchdown tosses were good for 27 and 47 yards, to Luke Musgrave and Tyjon Lindsey, respectively. On the ground, he dashed four times for 28 yards.
Cameron Ward threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns in his Cougar debut as Washington State held off Idaho, 24-17, to open the 2022 season.
No. 14 USC returned three interceptions for touchdowns and Caleb Williams racked up over 300 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans routed Rice 66-14 to open the Lincoln Riley era.
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Lincoln Kennedy recap UCLA's 45-17 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Rose Bowl. UCLA totaled 626 yards on offense and outgained the Falcons by 464 yards. Wide receiver Kazmeir Allen finished with a career-high 10 receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown in the season-opener. The Bruins improve to 1-0 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Chance Nolan passed for two touchdowns and Oregon State's defense forced five turnovers in a season-opening 34-17 victory over Boise State on Saturday. The Beavers, who are hoping to build on last season's first bowl-game appearance since 2013, took control early behind their opportunistic defense and a few big plays offensively. Oregon State snapped its six-game losing streak in season openers.
Twerking at weigh-ins was not a spontaneous thing for Ailin Perez.
WWE exec and pro wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque has officially taken the title of chief content officer, and he’s also received a hike in compensation along with three other top company executives. In addition, the company said it promoted chief financial officer Frank Riddick to the position of president, continuing in his role as […]
A Florida deputy doubled as a snake wrangler the other day in Lee County.
How did Iowa fans, media members and the college football public react on social media to the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over South Dakota State.
Two northbound lanes of I-5 on the Grapevine will remain closed over the Labor Day weekend as the Route Fire burns near Castaic, Caltrans said.
Week 1 college football schedule, predictions, lines, and TV listings: Saturday
World No. 46 Ajla Tomljanovi said she will not be watching the montage on court before her match against Serena Williams because I already know who she is.
The USA now needs to win its remaining two group stage games.
Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins has noticed that Aaron Judge is receiving Barry Bonds-like treatment at the plate after hitting his 50th home run of the season earlier this week.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- On Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Cade McNamara walked off of the field, into the locker room,
Hall of Famer Steve Young believes the lack of interest in Jimmy Garoppolo as a starting quarterback is a referendum on himself and should "alarm" him.
Shohei Ohtani delivers eight quality innings in one of his finest pitching performances for the Angels, who beat the Astros 2-1 on Matt Duffy's single.
There are three NFL games on the 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Day slate. Here's info on the schedule, how to watch and more.
Johnson's last win came in February 2021 at the Saudi International.
The former Ohio State quarterback transferred to LSU and won the Heisman Trophy.