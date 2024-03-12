Washington's Koren Johnson named Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva

Washington's Koren Johnson was named the 2023-24 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Sixth Player of the Year, presented by Nextiva. Johnson has been electric off the bench for Washington this season - averaging the most points (10.9 ppg) among Conference players with single-digit starts (four) and less than 25 minutes per game (23.7 mpg). He is Washington's first recipient of Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year since Al Moscatel in 1985-86.