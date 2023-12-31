Washington's Kalen DeBoer denies he had any interest in the open Texas A&M job this year

NEW ORLEANS — Washington head football coach Kalen DeBoer debunked any thoughts on Sunday that he even considered interviewing for the then-open Texas A&M head coaching job that went to Duke’s Mike Elko.

Asked what if any level of interest he had in the Aggies job or vice versa, DeBoer struggled to find the right words and told the American-Statesman, “That’s not even a thing.”

When a reporter said that he had heard the Huskies' second-year coach had checked in with SEC coaches to ask about the A&M job, DeBoer discounted that and shook his head no.

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, shown greeting Texas' Steve Sarkisian during Sunday's final press conference before Monday's Sugar Bowl game, denied there was any chance he would have pursued the Texas A&M head coaching position that went to Duke's Mike Elko. DeBoer is 24-2 in his two seasons with the Huskies.

DeBoer won this year’s FWAA Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award and would have been a huge get for the Aggies. After going 24-2 in two seasons at Washington and winning 20 straight games, he has the Huskies in the College Football Playoff semifinals game against Texas in Monday’s Sugar Bowl.

DeBoer makes only $4.2 million with reports that he’s in line for an extension and a big pay bump. Since winning three NAIA national titles at Sioux Falls where he went 67-3, he’s moved six times since 2009.

“I’ve moved a lot,” he said Sunday in his final media availability before the CFP game. “I’ve got two kids, and it’s tough on them.”

More: What Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in his final comments before the game

One of his daughters will play on the Washington softball team, and he said, “I’ll be able to walk only 100 yards from my office to the softball field.”

Sounds very much like a coach who wants to stay put where he is.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Washington's Kalen DeBoer said any A&M interest wasn't 'a thing'