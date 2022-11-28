Washington's Jeremiah Martin secures second Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Washington's Jeremiah Martin has been named the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 13 — his second time securing the award this season. Martin led a Husky defense that stiffened over the course of the 51-33 Apple Cup win over Washington State, helping to hold the Cougars to just six points in the second half. Martin led the pressure on the WSU QB, finishing the game with two sacks for losses of 22 yards, with a forced fumble, among his three total tackles.