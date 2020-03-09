Washington's Jaden McDaniels named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week after helping Huskies to desert sweep

UW's Jaden McDaniels Helped Washington close the regular season with its first Arizona road sweep since 2011-12 to earn Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week honors. He averaged 18 points and six rebounds with 2.5 blocks off the bench against the Sun Devils and Wildcats on the road. This award marks Washington's conference-leading fifth Freshman of the Week honor (Isaiah Stewart - 4).

