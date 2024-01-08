Washington's Jabbar Muhammad among Oklahoma State, OU connections in CFP title game

The College Football Playoff national championship game Monday will feature a Washington cornerback who transferred from Oklahoma State against a Michigan team in which OSU’s quarterback transferred in from, and a Michigan team that also lost a receiver to OU.

Welcome to college football in 2024, where you don’t have to look hard to find a web of connections.

Those three aforementioned players are Jabbar Muhammad, Alan Bowman and Andrel Anthony. And add Emeka Megwa, an OU running back who transferred from Washington, to the list of transfer portal connections among OU, OSU, Michigan and Washington.

Muhammad, of course, is in the best spot. After three seasons at OSU, the cornerback from DeSoto, Texas, is about to play for a championship ring.

Muhammad, a three-star prospect in the 2020 high school class, had reported offers from Texas Tech, Houston, Colorado, North Texas and Tulsa. He signed with OSU, where he played in 31 games (13 starts) over the course of three seasons. As a junior last season, Muhammad was named All-Big 12 honorable mention. He had 48 tackles, nine pass break-ups and one interception.

Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad played at Oklahoma State during the 2020-22 seasons. He'll try to help the Huskies win the national title Monday when they face Michigan.

Muhammad has been even better this season. He was named All-Pac 12 second team after starting every game for the Huskies and sharing the team-lead with three interceptions.

In an interview last week with the UW Daily, Washington’s student newspaper, Muhammad talked about his decision to transfer from OSU to Washington.

“I wanted to do something bigger for myself,” he said. “When I entered the portal and got in contact with the coaches here, seeing everybody come back, seeing the defense come back and seeing the culture, I was sold, man.”

Washington cornerbacks coach Julius Brown told the UW Daily that Muhammad’s fit with the Huskies has been a “match made in Heaven.”

“The value he’s brought to our team is second to none,” Brown said. “You see it on Saturday, but it’s everything behind the scenes that he does. He’s been a glory to coach.”

OU, OSU basketball tip-ins

• The Sooner women are 3-0 in Big 12 play, bullying conference newcomers UCF, BYU and Cincinnati by double digits in all three wins. Up next comes a much tougher test for OU: at Kansas State on Wednesday. The Wildcats (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) are led by senior center Ayoka Lee, who scored an NCAA record 61 points against the Sooners two seasons ago.

• The Cowgirls (9-5, 2-1 Big 12) upset TCU 67-59 in Fort Worth on Saturday. OSU outscored TCU 38-12 in the paint.

• The Sooner men picked up their first Quadrant 1 victory of the season by beating Iowa State 71-63 on Saturday. The Sooners moved from 28th to 22nd in the NCAA’s NET rankings. Iowa State, which fell from ninth to 12th, is still ranked ahead of the Sooners.

• The Cowboys, which lost 75-70 in overtime to Baylor, are No. 123 in the NET. West Virginia (No. 175) is the only Big 12 team below OSU.

Thunder tip-ins

• After back-to-back losses at Atlanta and at Brooklyn, the Thunder needs to win at Washington on Monday to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season. It shouldn’t be all that difficult against a 6-29 Wizards squad.

• In OKC’s last trip to Washington (Nov. 16, 2022), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a game-winning 3-pointer with a second left. He matched what was then a career high with 42 points.

• Former Thunder big man Mike Muscala has played in 22 games for the Wizards. He’s shooting 29% from 3-point range, which would be a career low.

• The Wizards are in Year 1 of the Michael Winger/Will Dawkins regime. Winger was a longtime Thunder executive before leaving for the Clippers and onto the Wizards, where he serves as team president. Dawkins, who had spent the last 15 years with the Thunder, was hired in June as the Wizards’ general manager. Dawkins was the Thunder’s vice president of basketball operations, a title he shared with Rob Hennigan, who’s still in OKC.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston (ESPN)

