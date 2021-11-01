Washington's Carson Bruener named Pac-12 Defensive Player and Freshman Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva

Washington football's Carson Bruener has been honored twice for his role in the Huskies' 20-13 road win over Stanford on October 30th, winning both Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, and Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 9. The linebacker recorded 16 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, to go along with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Washington's second straight win.