Senior Benning Potoa’e, who led Huskies to 47-14 win over Eastern Washington with four tackles (three of which were for a loss), wins the inaugural Pac-12 Football Defensive Lineman of the Week honor for Tuesday, Sept. 3. He also posted two sacks. UW's defense held the Eagles to 63 yards rushing and sacked the quarterback four times.

