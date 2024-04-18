Washington WR Rome Odunze 1-on-1 with Kevin Chestnut

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Chestnut sits down with Washington WR Rome Odunze talking whether Odunze sees himself as the best WR in the draft and what teams can expect from QB Michael Penix Jr. Check out Snickers.com/Icecreamchiller from April 18-May 2 for a chance to win a limited edition Snickers Ice Cream holder.

Video Transcript

KEVIN CHESTNUT: All right, it's Kevin Chestnut here with Yahoo Sports. And I'm here with my man, Rome Odunze, NFL draft prospect. He's about to go high in that draft, baby. And he's here on behalf of Snickers ice cream. How do you think you stack up against the other receivers in this draft class?

ROME ODUNZE: You know, I think I would look at myself as a wide receiver one. But I think that there's so many great skill sets and great players in this draft, especially at the wide receiver position. So I'm grateful to be a part of it. But for me, looking at the film, having that confidence within myself, I honestly do feel like I'm number one.

KEVIN CHESTNUT: If you weren't you-- you're just like a random scout or former player-- and I asked you, hey, Rome, what's up with Michael Penix Jr., what would you tell a team that was potentially thinking about drafting Michael?

ROME ODUNZE: I would say he's exactly what you want from an NFL quarterback. I think from his leadership on and off the field is tremendous. He's a guy that brings everybody with him. On the field is encouraging. Off the field is encouraging. And also, holding people accountable too. Sometimes, he needs to express that tough love to make sure people are holding the standard that the team needs to have success.

And then on the field, I mean, I just think it's ridiculous-- his arm talent, his speed that he just was able to showcase his ability to make plays on the football field, I think, is second to none. And I think those things are going to translate well to the NFL, whether he's staying in the pocket, whether he needs to make plays out of rhythm. He can do it all. So tremendous man, tremendous player for sure.

KEVIN CHESTNUT: Your former coach is over at Alabama now. Can I get your thoughts on the coaching change?

ROME ODUNZE: Oh, man. I mean, I think it was a shock to me. You know, I loved Coach DeBoer at U-Dub, and I wish he was able to stay there for longer. But I think it's a tremendous opportunity, that journey that he's on. So I'm wishing him nothing but the best. Got a couple transfers from U-Dub that transferred over there with him as well. So knowing him, knowing how hungry he is and how he gets down, I think they'll have a lot of success over there at Alabama just building up that program. I hope things are going well.

KEVIN CHESTNUT: Can you tell me what you got going on with Snickers ice cream?

ROME ODUNZE: Yeah, no, you said it best, man. You said it best. But yeah, I'm here with Snickers ice cream. We got an exclusive, limited edition holder. It's kind of going to be molded. We're going to be talking about it, hopefully, but my sure-handedness. I hope you've seen some of the contested catches. So we're just making sure people-- exactly, exactly. Making sure people aren't dropping their ice cream. They're able to enjoy it. So--

KEVIN CHESTNUT: Absolutely.

ROME ODUNZE: I got my little-- a little bit. It's going to be similar, you know?

KEVIN CHESTNUT: What?

ROME ODUNZE: Yeah, a little bit. Just a little bit on there. Just a little bit. Just a little teaser, a little teaser.

KEVIN CHESTNUT: That's sick.

ROME ODUNZE: Now, I'm working with them. So yeah, April 18 to May 2, fans can go on snickers.com/icecreamchiller and get a chance to win one, as well as some ice cream.

