Washington WR Curtis Samuel placed on PUP list, OL Cornelius Lucas on COVID reserve

WFT place WR Samuel on PUP list, OL Lucas on COVID reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team made several roster moves on Tuesday, including an update on the health status of several players.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, acquired this offseason from Carolina in an attempt to shore up the receiving corps, has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, along with defensive back Greg Stroman.

Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. His return to the lineup depends on his vaccination status and the reason for his placement on the list, according to Pro Football Focus.

Among a slew of other moves, safety Deshazor Everett and defensive tackle Tim Settle were placed on the non-football illnesses list, which they can be reactivated from at any time. Additionally, DT Devaroe Lawrence was placed on the active/non-football injury list, TE Tyrone Swoops and G Najee Toran were placed on the reserve/did not report list, DE Jalen Jelks was waived/injured and TE Deon Yelder was waived.

Training camp officially started Tuesday in Richmond, and the hype surrounding Washington’s 2021-22 roster is not in short supply. Looking past the list of players who are not able to hit the gridiron just yet, several Washington players who missed time last season have been cleared for camp. S Landon Collins, DE Matt Ioannidis, OL Saahdiq Charles, QB Kyle Allen and TE Temarrick Hemingway comprise that crew.