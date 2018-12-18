Washington Wizards to re-sign guard Chasson Randle, while Suns release Austin Rivers originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Wizards are expected to re-sign guard Chasson Randle to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Atlanta Hawks, a source confirms with NBC Sports Washington.

Washington's roster dropped to 13 players after Saturday's trade that sent Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers to the Phoenix Suns for Trevor Ariza. Teams are required to have a minimum of 14 players.

The 6-foot-2 Randle participated in the Wizards' training camp and later signed with Washington on Oct. 30. He never played for the Wizards and was released on Nov. 12. Meanwhile, Randle, 25, spent time with Washington's G-League team, averaging 23.1 points in seven games for the Capital City Go-Go.

Right now the Wizards lack guard depth behind John Wall, Bradley Beal and Tomas Satoransky following the trade. While first-round pick Troy Brown, seldom used this season, could receive more minutes, Randle offers specific point guard depth.

News of Randle's addition came on the heels of an ESPN report that the Suns have agreed to release Rivers, who averaged 7.2 points in 29 games with the Wizards. The veteran's $12.6 million salary was necessary for the purposes of the trade for Ariza, but Rivers' playing style and approach entering a contract year seemed poorly suited for a young Phoenix team.

Rivers can sign with another team once he clears waivers. Though Washington has another open roster available, per league rules, Rivers cannot re-sign with the Wizards. He never quite clicked in Washington anyway after coming off a career season with the Clippers.

The Washington Post first reported Randle's signing.

