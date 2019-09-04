Rui Hachimura impressing so far at World Cup despite Japan’s struggles

Rui Hachimura and Japan will take on the United States next on Thursday, still looking for their first win in China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Though Japan has yet to win a game in the FIBA World Cup, Rui Hachimura has more than stood out.

The former Gonzaga star and No. 9 overall draft pick dropped a team-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in their opening-game loss to Turkey, and then led the Japanese with 21 points and six rebounds while shooting 8-of-12 from the field in their loss to the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

While the team can’t advance past the group stage with their first two losses on the books, Hachimura said he’s loved the experience — and can tell his game and his confidence have benefitted, too.

“It’s been crazy,” Hachimura said, via the Associated Press. “I got drafted, went to D.C. and we had like a minicamp, then summer league and now the World Cup. It’s been a crazy summer, but I’ve been having fun with this experience, this process.

“I’ve played a lot of games this summer, everywhere. I don’t know how much I grew, but I have more confidence.”

Japan will take on the United States — who just narrowly escaped Turkey in overtime on Tuesday — on Thursday for their final group game, providing Hachimura an opportunity to go against fellow NBA players yet another time before heading back across the Pacific Ocean to start getting ready for the season.

Though the Wizards are likely very ready to get Hachimura back, general manager Tommy Sheppard has been with him every step of the way this summer. He flew to Japan for their pre-tournament games, and then over to China to watch the team compete in the World Cup.

So far, he likes what he sees.

“He’s going to be a really nice player in the NBA,” Sheppard said, via the Associated Press. “He’s got a lot — a lot — of upside. He’s got a lot of learning to do, but he’s got excellent skill and excellent will ... It just takes time, and we have to develop that.”

