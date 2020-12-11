Washington will play rest of 2020 without fans in attendance due to rising COVID-19 numbers

The Washington Football Team won’t allow fans into FedExField for the remainder of 2020. After allowing limited attendance for one home game, Washington has decided to play the rest of 2020 without fans at games.

The team issued a statement announcing its decision. Washington said the move was made to protect “our staff, players, fans and the community as the region continues its fight against COVID-19.”

Statement from the Washington Football Team regarding fans at our remaining home games pic.twitter.com/vLl8KKq1fD — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 11, 2020

Washington opened the season without fans in attendance at home games. The team decided to allow a limited number of fans at FedExField for its Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants. That decision didn’t last long. Two weeks later, Washington announced it would not allow fans to attend the team’s Week 11 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Friday’s statement extends that policy for the rest of 2020. Washington has two more home games on its schedule. The team will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.

Washington stops hosting fans with COVID-19 numbers on the rise

The team made the decision as COVID-19 figures rise across the United States. Maryland — where FedExField is located — has experienced a surge in positive cases since the end of October. The state had under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 31, according to the New York Times. On Dec. 10, the state reported over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Curiously, Washington’s statement only mentions fans will not be allowed at games in 2020. Should the team make it to the postseason, there’s a chance Washington could play a game at FedExField in 2021. The team’s statement leaves open the possibility fans could be allowed to attend that contest.

Washington is only 5-7, but that’s good enough to put the team in a tie with the Giants for first place in the NFC East. If Washington can win the East, it would likely be the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs.

