Washington’s Week 3 inactives vs. Bills

The Washington Football Team is set to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Now, we know what Washington’s inactive list will look like for the game against the Bills.

Washington listed defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles, tight end Sammis Reyes, defensive end Shaka Toney and cornerback Darryl Roberts as inactive.

This list is no surprise. The only new addition is Ioannidis, one of the most important players on defense. Ioannidis injured his knee in the Week 2 win over the Giants and missed practice time last week. He did not make the trip to Buffalo.

Daniel Wise, who was promoted to the active roster on Saturday, is officially active for Washington.

Buffalo listed the following five players as inactive: