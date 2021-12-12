Washington Week 14 inactives vs. Cowboys

The Washington Football Team will enter Sunday’s Week 14 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys shorthanded. Running back J.D. McKissic will miss a second consecutive game with a concussion, while defensive end James Smith-Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Washington released its inactive list ahead of Sunday’s game and it featured no surprises after the McKissic news.

McKissic, wide receivers Dax Milne and Antonio Gandy-Golden, cornerback Corn Elder, and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk are Sunday’s inactives.

Inactives vs. DAL:

15 – WR Milne

18 – WR Gandy-Golden

37 – CB Elder

41 – RB McKissic

59 – LB Kunaszyk — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 12, 2021

Kunaszyk is a key special-teams contributor and is out due to injury.

Washington is down its top three defensive ends for this game. Chase Young is out for the season, while Montez Sweat will miss his fifth consecutive game. After missing four games with a fractured jaw, Sweat was set to return but was placed on the COVID list last week.

On Saturday, Smith-Williams was also added to the COVID list.