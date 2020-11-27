Washington’s Week 12 game vs. Steelers could be impacted by COVID scheduling woes

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

While the Washington Football Team is riding high off of a Thanksgiving Day win against the rival Dallas Cowboys, there might be a problem for them looming ahead.

Their next game is supposed to be against the 10-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, who was scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night. However, due to a number of positive COVID test on the Ravens, that game has been postponed to Sunday afternoon, and there is some doubt as to whether or not the game will even take place then.

This creates some scheduling conflicts for the Steelers and Ravens, and it may bring both Washington and the Cowboys into the mix as well.

The NFL hasn’t released anything about what they plan to do with scheduling these games, but there is a chance that Washington’s game against the Steelers gets moved up, potentially to next Thursday. We will see how everything plays out over the next few days.

