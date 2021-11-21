Washington’s Week 11 inactive list vs. Panthers

The Washington Football Team released their inactive list on Sunday morning ahead of the Week 11 tilt against the Carolina Panthers. The list featured no surprises.

Wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gandy-Golden, cornerback Corn Elder, defensive end Shaka Toney, offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are the WFT’s inactive.

Samuel participated in Friday’s practice, albeit on a limited basis. While he made the trip to Charlotte with the team, he will miss his eighth game of the season and not play against his former team.

With Sam Cosmi back, Charles is back to being inactive on gameday, with Cornelius Lucas serving as Washington’s swing tackle.

Toney was ruled out of this game with a concussion. He was slated to receive more playing time with injuries to Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Seals-Jones didn’t practice all week after being injured in last week’s win over the Bucs. Rookie John Bates will serve as Washington’s top tight end. Temarrick Hemingway was elevated to the active roster on Saturday to provide depth along with Bates and Sammis Reyes.

Some good news for Washington is cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste and Kendall Fuller will play.